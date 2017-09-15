Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Laos FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith during his official visit to Laos.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov gladly recalled his counterpart's official visit to Azerbaijan on 18-20 June 2017 and noted that mutual visits play an important role in the development of bilateral relations, in particular in strengthening of political dialogue. He also added that establishment of a mechanism for political consultations between the Foreign Ministries would be an important platform, Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the transport, energy and agriculture sectors. Speaking about the large-scale energy, infrastructure and transport projects launched with the initiation of Azerbaijan the Minister proposed to Laos to consider the potential of the North-South Corridor.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart about Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the current status of the negotiation process on the conflict, and reiterated that the conflict must be resolved in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, particularly sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of states, as well as the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, as it was also declared in the joint press statement adopted during S.Kommasith's visit to Azerbaijan.

Minister Saleumxay Kommasith shared his positive impressions of his visit to Azerbaijan and expressed interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan, particularly by benefiting Azerbaijan’s rich experience in the field of energy.

Stating that there are traditions of cooperation between the two countries in the field of education Saleumxay Kommasith stressed that it is desirable to continue the relations in this field.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, expansion of treaty-legal base and other issues of mutual interest.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019-2022 and added that the XVIII Summit of the NAM in 2019 will be held in Baku. Adding that there are broad opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in this framework.

The ministers signed the “Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lao People's Democratic Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

News.Az

