Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met member of Swiss Senate Council of States

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Filippo Lombardi, Member of the Council of States (Swiss Senate), President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Council and Chairman of the Swiss-Azerbaijani Parliamentary Friendship Group.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current level and prospects of cooperation between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in variety of areas, including at the parliamentary level, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az. At the meeting the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the development of relations between our countries was stressed.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov praising the active political dialogue between our countries, briefed his interlocutor about political ties and ongoing economic projects between the two countries. In this regard, noting the successful activity of more than 70 Swiss companies in Azerbaijan, minister underlined the existence of wide potential for the further expansion of mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Mr. Lombardi noted the activities of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan in Switzerland with appreciation and highlighted the importance of direct contacts between business communities of both countries.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az