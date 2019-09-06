Yandex metrika counter

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with President of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with the president of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), Taha Ayhan, APA reports.

Taha Ayhan informed Minister Elmar Mammadyarov about the upcoming events of the Forum and highlighted that close relations and contacts established with Azerbaijan will be continuing in the future.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that he was pleased with the activities of ICYF and wished the organization success in its future activities.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the issues related to the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICYF, as well as the cooperation of the Forum with international organizations.
News.Az

honor Patriotic War martyrs

