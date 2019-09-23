In the framework of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate Michèle Coninsx, APA reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues related to cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate and exchanged views on joint activities in the fight against terrorism.

Referring to the visit of the delegation of the Executive Directorate to Azerbaijan, Executive Director appraised the positive experience of Azerbaijan in the fight against terrorism and underlined the importance of sharing this experience.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and noted that the country will spare no efforts in combating the scourge of terrorism.

News.Az