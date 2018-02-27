Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov pays a working visit to Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is paying a working visit to Geneva.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Ministry told News.Az that within the framework of the visit foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech at the High Level segment of 37th session of the Human Rights Council of UN, will have meeting with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and current Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva and with other officials.

News.Az

News.Az