Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov receives Honorary Consuls of Austria in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Honorary Consuls of Austria in Azerbaijan Helmut Mantsenrayter and Andreas Köhnsberger.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Helmut Mantsenrayter and Andreas Köhnsberger on their appointment as Honorary Consul, and informed the interlocutors about the opportunities of North-South and East-West transport corridors, and significant economic reforms in the country, Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

They exchanged views on expansion of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Austria, cooperation in tourism, air transport and other spheres.

The newly appointed consuls stated that they would spare no efforts to develop economic cooperation between the two countries during the period of their activity, to attract Austrian companies and investments in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az