Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov receives outgoing Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and exchange of high-level visits.

Ambassador Dorokhin said he was working hard to strengthen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia during his tenure and expressed his hope that the sincere nature of the relations would continue and the experience gained will be used in the interests of both states and peoples. Dorokhin wished success to the Azerbaijani government in the direction of stability and progress of Azerbaijan.

Elmar Mammadyarov thanked Ambassador Vladimir Dorokhin for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries and wished him success in his future activities.

News.Az

