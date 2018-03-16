Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov receives speaker of Paraguay Senate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Fernando Lugo Mendezi, Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Paraguay, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the Fifth Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Mendez expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and participation in the Fifth Global Baku Forum and with the conducted bilateral meetings and said that fruitful exchange of views was held at the meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The guest also noted that the forum was a fundamental platform for the recognition of Azerbaijan, including the region, as well as the future prospects of Azerbaijan-Paraguay relations.

The sides underlined that the two countries have a great potential for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay. In this regard, they highlighted the importance of mutual visits and the organization of bilateral political consultations between the two countries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his gratitude to the National Congress of the Republic of Paraguay for accepting statements on the Khojaly genocide and confirming the solidarity with the victims of this tragedy by the Parliament of the National Congress of the Paraguay Republic on 10 September 2015 and 25 October 2017.

The sides exchanged views on regional and international issues.

News.Az

News.Az