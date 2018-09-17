Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov visiting China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is in the working visit in the People's Republic of China to attend an annual meeting of World Economic Forum in Tianjin on 18-20 September 2018.

Minister Mammadyarov will deliver a speech in the "Inclusive Digital Development in Euroasia" panel on progress and experience of the Republic of Azerbaijan in terms of inclusive and sustainable development, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.Az.

During the visit Minister Mammadyarov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings.

