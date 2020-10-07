Yandex metrika counter

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to pay working visit to Geneva

  • Politics
  • Share
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to pay working visit to Geneva

On 8 October 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov is going on a working visit to Geneva, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The goal of the visit is meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and presenting to the Co-Chairs the position of Azerbaijan on the conflict settlement.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      