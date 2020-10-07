Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to pay working visit to Geneva
On 8 October 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov is going on a working visit to Geneva, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry told News.Az.
The goal of the visit is meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and presenting to the Co-Chairs the position of Azerbaijan on the conflict settlement.