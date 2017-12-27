Foreign Minister Mammadyarov meets Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Beybit Isabayev.

It was noted at the meeting that the common history of relations between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan is based on ethnic and cultural roots, and the sincere friendship and high-level dialogue between the leaders of the two countries gave an important impetus to the comprehensive development of partnership between our two countries. Meanwhile, the special attention was paid to the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Azerbaijan and the role of the documents signed within the framework of the visit in the development of bilateral relations.

The sides noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. They said the countries exchanged high-level letters and held various events in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

It was emphasized that the intergovernmental joint commission played an important role in the comprehensive development of cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade, transport, energy and other spheres.

The sides also spoke about the importance of the East-West transport corridor and hailed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. They also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations.

At the meeting, the Ambassador presented the award '25th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to Minister Mammadyarov for his contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his deep reverence and respect for this award.

News.Az

News.Az