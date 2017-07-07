Foreign Minister receives outgoing Kyrgyz ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has received ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Ayjigit Buranov over completion of his diplomatic tenure.

Ambassador Buranov thanked for the support extended to him in period of his diplomatic activity and said he spared no effort to develop the friendly relations between the two countries. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished success to Buranov in his future activity, the Foreign Ministry's website reports.

News.Az

