Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia talk over phone

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia Elmar Mammadyarov and Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation on the proposal of the Russian side.

Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said that the Ministers discussed the prospects of development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea and preparations for the upcoming fifth summit of the Caspian littoral states, as well as negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

