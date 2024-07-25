Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss political, economic issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan took place in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Uzbekistan delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov.During the consultations, the parties discussed political, economic, transport, cultural, humanitarian, and other matters of shared interest. They also shared opinions regarding collaboration within international and regional organizations.Both sides emphasized that the development of relations between the two brotherly countries, which share common historical roots, language, religion, and traditions, has been on an upward trajectory due to the strong political will and joint efforts of the heads of state.They praised the level of strategic partnership ties based on mutual trust and respect, noting that high-level interactions have significantly contributed to bilateral relations.The parties highlighted that hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan demonstrates the country’s growing influence on the international stage.As part of the political consultations, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan exchanged views on the legal framework and reviewed the inventory of documents signed between the two countries.

News.Az