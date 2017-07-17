Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey to hold trilateral meeting

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey are to hold a trilateral meeting.

The fourth tripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey will be held with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Oxu.Az reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that a joint press conference of the ministers is envisaged after the meeting.

News.Az

