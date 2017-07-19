Foreign Ministers of three countries ink declaration in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Rashid Mecedov have inked a declaration following their trilateral meeting in Baku.

According to the press service for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the declaration reads:

On the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Mr.Mevlut Cavusoglu and deputy chairman of the Turkmenistan Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr.Rashid Mecedov (hereinafter, the Parties), took part in the fourth trilateral meeting in Baku on July 19, 2017.

Reiterating their commitment to the joint declarations adopted at the trilateral meetings of the foreign ministers in Baku on May 26, 2014, in Ashgabat on January 29, 2015 and in Antalya on August 28, 2015, the foreign ministers stressed the importance of joint efforts for the implementation of the 'Framework Programme of the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Turkey cooperation for 2015-2017';



Reiterated their mutual respect and determined support for the state sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders;



In this context, stressed the importance of the soonest settlement of conflicts based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders;



Stressed the importance of mutual activity of the Azerbaijan Republic, Turkish Republic and Turkmenistan in the United Nations Organization, Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe, Organization for Islamic Cooperation, International Organization of Turkic Culure (TURKSOY) and other respective regional and international organizations, as well as in such arenas as the Heart of Asia-Istanbul process;

Stressed the importance to strengthen cooperation in the joint fight against terrorism, separatism, extremism and all forms and manifestations of discrimination, transnational crime, trafficking in narcotic substances and their precursors and arms, human trafficking, crimes against cultural and historical heritage, cybercrimes and illegal migration;

Specially noted the significance of the trilateral meeting of the Presidents of the Azerbaijan Republic, Turkish Republic and Turkmenistan held during the Fourth High-Level Summit of the Turkic-speaking States Cooperation Council in Bodrum on June 5, 2014, and stress the importance of the First Trilateral High-Level Summit of the heads of states due in Turkmenistan;



Stressed the importance of strengthening trilateral economic cooperation, as well as the legislative framework of the economic cooperation between the three countries;



Agreed to support further development of cooperation through strengthening the economic and trade cooperation, using existing potential for promoting investment and trade, as well as implementing joint projects and programmes in customs, energy, transport, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, science, education, culture, tourism and environment;



Agreed to consider the opportunities for holding the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan business forum during the trilateral high-level meeting of the heads of states due to be held in Turkmenistan;



Stressed the importance of continuing existing cooperation between the small and middle enterprises of the three countries;



Stressed the importance of further development of cooperation in implementation of new projects for development of transport infrastructure and raising transit potential;



In this context, stressed the importance of the first meeting of the transport ministers of the three countries in Ashgabat on September 3, 2016, which discussed a wide spectrum of issues of transport and transit corridors connecting the countries;

Stressed the prospects for development of the East-West International Transport Corridor connecting Turkmenistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea and entering Europe via Turkey (Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad) and stressed the important contribution of this connection to the efforts of the three countries aimed at the restoration of the Great Silk Road.

Noted that the Baku International Trade Seaport and the Turkmenbashi International Seaport located in the Caspian Sea basin will turn into important transport and logistic hub of the East-West international transport hub and a part of the broader international logistic network connecting Europe and Asia and stressed that this will make a special contribution to the revival of the historical Silk Road;

Stressing the importance of the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor, announced further support to the indicated corridor;

Highly appreciating the importance of the Trans-Caspian section of the Trans-Eurasian Super Information Highway (TASIM) envisaging the strengthening of sustainable cooperation by creating information (internet) infrastructure between the countries for building the digital information society in the region and supporting the diversification and improvement of the telecommunication transit routes between Europe and Asia, the parties have agreed to support the project by encouraging the participation of state and private sectors;

With the view of importance of developing energy cooperation, noted a special importance of supplying natural gas from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to Europe and other international markets via Azerbaijan and Turkey;

Stressed the importance of developing cooperation in education, science, culture and other humanitarian fields based on the common culture, language and historical heritage of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen peoples;

Stressed the importance of top summits, bilateral and multilateral contacts of the heads of the indicated states to promote the further effectiveness of comprehensive cooperation between the Turkic-speaking states;

Noted the importance of cooperation within the framework of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and stressed the significance of mutual support in issues of common interest for the three countries;

Stressed the importance of declaration of the year of 2017 as the year of Islamic Solidarity in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Fourth Games of Islamic Solidarity, organized at a high level in Baku, as a significant contribution to propagandizing Islamic culture and spiritual values across the world;

Expressed their support for the successful organization of the Fifth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games due in Ashgabat in September 2017;

Stressed the achievements made in connection with the draft agreements in the spheres of energy, transport, economy, trade, customs, science, education and culture to be signed during the high-level summit to be held in Turkmenistan.

Stressed the importance of holding regular meetings in the current trilateral format for the purpose of further continuation of cooperation and coordination of political dialogue, global and regional issues.

The parties have agreed to hold the next trilateral meeting in Turkmenistan. The date of the meeting will be coordinated through diplomatic channels.

News.Az

