Yandex metrika counter

Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan expects Russia's official representative to increase efforts to return Dilgam Asgarov

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan expects Russia's official representative to increase efforts to return Dilgam Asgarov

Azerbaijan expects Russia's official representative to increase efforts to return its citizen Dilgam Asgarov, who is being held hostage by Armenians, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend Jan. 16.

She was commenting on the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s response to a question about the citizen of Russia of Armenian origin detained in Azerbaijan.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      