Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan expects Russia's official representative to increase efforts to return Dilgam Asgarov

Azerbaijan expects Russia's official representative to increase efforts to return its citizen Dilgam Asgarov, who is being held hostage by Armenians, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend Jan. 16.

She was commenting on the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s response to a question about the citizen of Russia of Armenian origin detained in Azerbaijan.

