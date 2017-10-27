Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan supports peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We support the peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions."

Azerbaijan, as a responsible member state of the United Nations, guided by its commitments undertaken upon joining to UN, always supports and stands for implementation of norms and principles of international law and UN Security Council resolutions in settlement of conflicts and maintenance of international peace and security, said Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.



Hajiyev made the comments in his response to APA’s inquiry “27 October is Kashmir Black Day in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. It is a long lasting dispute. We would like to know your position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute”.



“This is a firm and principled position of Azerbaijan as we along with the international community support the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” Hajiyev said.



“In this regard, we support the peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions as well as the efforts aimed at ensuring peace, security and prosperity in the region,” he added.

News.Az

