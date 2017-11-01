Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Spain within the framework of internationally recognized borders."

According to Oxu.Az, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry's press service Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on the situation in Spain.



Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan supports the conflict settlement on the basis of the Constitution and laws of the Kingdom of Spain:

"Unilateral attempts to violate the territorial integrity of the country, accompanied by violations of the Constitution and laws contrary to the will of the people and the central government, are unacceptable."

News.Az

News.Az