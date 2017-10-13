Foreign Ministry launches investigation into the matter with Azerbaijani child in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

It has recently been reported that 4-year-old Azerbaijani Abdullah and his sister Khadija were placed in one of the orphanages in Iraq.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev said that one of the children has already been delivered to Azerbaijan.

"Khadija is not the girl's real name. Now we are working to identify her. But under the supervision of the Azerbaijani consulate in Iraq, a small Azerbaijani, whose name is Abdullah, was taken to his homeland last night," Hajiyev said.

According to the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, appropriate documentation work was carried out for Abdullah's delivery. At present, the ministry is keeping this matter under its control.

News.Az

