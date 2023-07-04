Foreign Ministry: ‘Looking forward to further deepening Azerbaijan-US cooperation’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry congratulated the people and government of the United States on the occasion of their Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of July 4 - Independence day of the United States of America, we sincerely congratulate the government and people of the United States and send them our best wishes,” the ministry said on Twitter.

“We look forward to further deepening of the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States,” added the ministry.

News.Az