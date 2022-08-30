Yandex metrika counter

Foreign Ministry: Looking forward to further strengthening Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic ties

  • Politics
  • Share
Foreign Ministry: Looking forward to further strengthening Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic ties

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry made a post on its Twitter account on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.  

The post reads: “Today marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. We send our best wishes to the Government and People of the Republic of Kazakhstan on this occasion. Looking forward to further strengthening strategic ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      