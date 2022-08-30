Foreign Ministry: Looking forward to further strengthening Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry made a post on its Twitter account on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “Today marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. We send our best wishes to the Government and People of the Republic of Kazakhstan on this occasion. Looking forward to further strengthening strategic ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.”

News.Az