Foreign Ministry: New agreement with EU creates important framework for comprehensive development of ties

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation led by the Deputy Secretary General of the European Union, the Director for Political Affairs of the European Service, Jean-Christophe Bellard.

The Foreign Ministry told News.Az that the sides discussed development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as exchanged views on the negotiations on the draft Agreement on Strategic Partnership.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister noted that the new agreement covers the political, economic, transport, energy, humanitarian and other spheres. In addition, he stressed that the document creates a strong framework for the development of comprehensive relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. The sides also noted the successful advancement of the negotiations on the agreement on the open air space between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Jean-Christophe Bellard highly appreciated the stable situation in Azerbaijan, economic reforms in the country, as well as the activities of the ASAN service.

It was stressed that this visit will make an important contribution to the development of the dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan.

Informing about the negotiation process for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that for an early settlement of the conflict and changing the unacceptable status quo in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the Armenian armed forces must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The meeting exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda, as well as on the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit.

