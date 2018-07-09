Foreign Ministry officials visit frontline areas - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the occupation of Aghdara settlement of Tartar by the Armenian armed forces.

"On the occasion of July 9 - the professional holiday of diplomatic service officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan, nearly 50 employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited the Tartar region to get acquainted with the situation on the contact line, the everyday life of the front line soldiers and officers, as well as the local inhabitants of that area," the Foreign Ministry's spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"The visit also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the occupation of Aghdara settlement of Tartar by the Armenian armed forces.

"Within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Ministry officials visited the newly built settlement for IDPs in the village of Shikharkh, the Maragha-150 monument built in 1978 in connection with the 150th anniversary of the Armenians' relocation to Karabakh and later ruined by them. Then, the Foreign Ministry officials visited the Gapanli village of Tartar. In April 2016 fights, the local civilians and their houses were subject to shelling by the Armenian armed forces. The houses destroyed have been restored and repaired and handed over to their owners by the order of the head of state. They also visited the house of Dilgam Asgarov living in Qapanli village and kept hostage by Armenian armed forces for already four years," the spokesman said.

According to him, later, the Foreign Ministry officials visited the front line, got acquainted with the operating conditions and talked to the service personnel. They visited the military unit of the Defense Ministry in the area and dined together with the soldiers.

"It was one of the most memorable and tasty dinners," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"The trip was very helpful. The visual information obtained during the visit will be used by our diplomats in future activities," the spokesman said.

News.Az

News.Az