Foreign Ministry on Mexican parliamentarians' trip to Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry investigates the issue of the trip of Mexican parliamentarians to Karabakh.

"The head of the friendship group with Armenia in the Mexican parliament Kuata Dominguez Blanka Margarita, member of this group Garcia Bravo Maria Cristina Theresa and other persons accompanying them paid an illegal visit to the Azerbaijani lands occupied by the Armenian troops."

The statement came from spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

"This issue is under investigation, in particular, the relevant instructions have been given to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Mexico," he said.

News.Az

News.Az