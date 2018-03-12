Foreign Ministry to create polling stations in 32 countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan take necessary measures in order to organize extraordinary presidential elections in the Republic

In this regard, a working group of officials from the relevant departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was established and the work was coordinated with the Central Election Commission, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

According to Article 2.3 of the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall assist the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan residing outside the Republic of Azerbaijan during the conduct of elections and referenda to exercise the rights provided for in Articles 3 and 56 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan .

At the same time, according to Article 4.12 of the "Regulations on the Consulate of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by the Decree No.532 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 26, 2007, the diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall be entitled to help citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan to exercise their voting rights.

According to Article 35.6 of the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the day of voting, the precincts for voting and counting of voters in foreign states, is created at least 30 days prior to the date of voting.

In this regard, there is an "Instruction on the Organization of Presidential Elections and Referendum Outside the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Decision 4/25 of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 27, 2003.

On the initiative of the Central Election Commission, on March 13, 2018, the Central Election Commission (CEC) will hold a training session with the participation of the members of the Working Group under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to exchange methodological experience on the organization of the Presidential Elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Information on the number of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the age of 18 who have consular registration at the diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been submitted to the Central Election Commission by the Foreign Ministry.

It is planned to establish polling stations at 41 constituencies of the diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan located in 32 countries as follows.

Embassies and Consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Embassies

1. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Federal Republic of Germany

2. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States of America

3. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Austrian Republic

4. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Belarus

5. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Belgium

6. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Arab Emirates

7. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

8. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic

9. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the People's Republic of China

10. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the French Republic

11. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Georgia

12. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Jordan

13. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran

14. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Spain

15. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Italian Republic

16. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Swiss Confederation

17. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Sweden

18. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kazakhstan

19. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Qatar

20. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kyrgyz Republic

21. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Latvia

22. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lithuanian Republic

23. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Hungarian Republic

24. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Moldova

25. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands

26. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Uzbekistan

27. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Poland

28. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation

29. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

30. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Turkey

31. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Ukraine

32. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Greek Republic



General Consulates



33. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aktau

34. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Batumi

35. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Dubai

36. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Istanbul

37. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles

38. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg

39. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz

40. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg

41. Delegation of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty

