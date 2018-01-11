Foreign Ministry: US State Department's recent statement on Azerbaijan is very surprizing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism.

Considering the fact of 24 percent growth in tourism flow to Azerbaijan and an increase in the number of foreign visitors in our country up to 2,700,000 people and that Azerbaijan hosted the First European Games, the Fourth Islamic Solidarity Games, Formula 1 races, forums of intercultural and interreligious dialogue, as well as other high-level political, economic, and sport events, such a statement of the US Department of State is very surprizing.

Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the due statement in an interview with AzerTag commenting on the inclusion of Azerbaijan into the category of countries with a threat of terrorism by the US Department of State.

Hikmat Hajiyev said: "The fact that Azerbaijan hosted these prestigious events, alongside other factors, testifies to the high level of stability, security and public order in our country.

"Except for the Azerbaijani territories occupied by the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani government still fully controls the security and operational situation in the country.

"The continued occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia remains a major threat to regional peace and security."

News.Az

