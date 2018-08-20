Foreign missions are under safety of law: Turkish presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish presidential aide on Monday condemned the attack on U.S. Embassy in the capital Ankara and assured the security of all foreign missions in the country.

In a Twitter post, Ibrahim Kalin said: "We condemned the attack on U.S. embassy. This is a clear attempt to create chaos."

"Turkey is a safe country and all foreign missions are under the safety of the law. The incident is being investigated and will be clarified as soon as possible," he added, according to Anadolu Agency.

In a written statement, the Ankara governor on Monday said unknown assailants in a vehicle fired at U.S. Embassy in Ankara on early morning. Governor's office also announced that there were no casualties during the incident.

David Gainer, the embassy spokesman, also confirmed the incident.

"We have no reports of any injuries and we are investigating the details. We thank the Turkish National Police for their rapid response," Gainer said.

Separately, ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik speaking in southern province of Adana said: "The incident is evidently a provocation."

He also assured the safety of all foreign missions in Turkey and said: "No one should ever doubt that foreign missions, ambassadors serving in Turkey are secured by our government."

"Those conducting diplomatic activities are a guest of our nation. Maximum level of sensitivity will be shown to ensure their security by all means. Turkey is a safe country." Celik added.

News.Az

