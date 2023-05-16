Foreign parliamentarians pay tribute to Azerbaijan's Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parliamentary delegations of foreign countries, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend a special session of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, have today visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate the Great Leader, News.Az reports.

They put flowers and laid a wreath at the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az