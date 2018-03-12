Foreign students hospitalized in Turkey due to food poisoning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty six foreign students, who are citizens of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq, were hospitalized in the Turkish province of Erzincan.

Reportedly, the hospitalized students are from one dormitory. The reason for hospitalization is food poisoning, Turkish media reported.

Last time food poisoning among students in Turkey was recorded in January 2018, affecting 176 schoolchildren.

News.Az

