Foreign travelers visit Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan

Foreign travelers visited the Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, News.Az reports.

The guests were informed about the reconstruction work, as well as the 'smart village' benefits.

The trip of famous travelers from over 20 countries to Karabakh and East Zangazur continues.

The team leader is Charles Veley, founder and CEO of the 'Most Traveled People' (MTP) club, which is one of the four largest travel clubs worldwide.

On the first day of the three-day visit, the travelers visited Shusha and Aghdam cities, on the second day – Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, while on the third day – Zangilan and Jabrayil districts.

News.Az