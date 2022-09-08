Yandex metrika counter

Foreign travelers visit Jidir Duzu in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

Famous travelers from more than 20 countries, who are on a trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangazur regions, visited the Jidir Duzu (Jidir Plain) in Shusha, the country’s cultural capital, News.Az reports.

The foreign visitors were informed about the 44-day second Karabakh war, as a result of which Azerbaijan liberated its land from the 30-year Armenian occupation.

In particular, the visitors were interested in the operation on liberating of Shusha city.


