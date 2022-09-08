Foreign travelers witness consequences of Armenia vandalism in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous travelers from more than 20 countries, who arrived in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan, witnessed the consequences of Armenian vandalism in the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

Foreign visitors got acquainted with the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, saw the monuments of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Natavan and Bulbul, shelled by the Armenian troops during the first Karabakh war in the 1990s, as well as the destroyed houses of Azerbaijanis.

