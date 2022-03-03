Foreign volunteers on their way to defend Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Foreign volunteers on their way to defend Ukraine: Zelenskyy

The first group of 16,000 volunteers from foreign countries is already going to defend Ukraine, News.Az cited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying on Thursday.

Ukraine is receiving weapons every day from its partners, from its real friends, the president said in a video address to the nation.

“The first group of 16,000 foreign volunteers is coming to defend freedom, to protect life,” said Zelenskyy, expressing confidence that everything will be successful.

It was earlier reported that Ukraine is set to set up an International Legion of Territorial Defense comprised of foreigners wishing to join the hostilities to repel Russia’s attack.

News.Az