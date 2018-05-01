Foreigners detained in attempt to trespass Azerbaijan's border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five unidentified people were detained by border guards near the village of Bilasuvar in Bilasuvar district as they attempted to trespass the border barrier, the State Border Service told APA.

Sri Lankan citizens Kunarathinam Thuvisan (born in 1987), Sellakili Santhırakumar (born in 1977), Ratnasingam Satheeskumar (born in 1983), Gunaslgar Kamstan (born in 1994) and Anthony Cross Anthony Belder (born in 1978) attempted to violate Azerbaijan’s state border in the direction of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Necessary operational and investigative measures are being taken against the detainees.

News.Az

