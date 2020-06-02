Foreigners taking part in Victory parade to get tested for coronavirus

Foreign Victory parade participants and guests will be screened and tested for coronavirus after arriving in Russia, head of the Defense Ministry’s Main Military Medical Directorate Dmitry Trishkin said Tuesday, according to TASS.

"Sanitary and quarantine stations will be set up at airfields in cooperation with Rospotrebnadzor [Russia’s consumer watchdog — TASS] to hold barrier checkups for foreign delegations. Representatives of foreign delegations will take express tests in places of stay," he noted.

Before traveling to Russia, foreign delegations will have to be quarantined for two weeks and provide documents showing negative coronavirus tests, Trishkin added.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said parade squadrons of 19 states had been invited to take part in the Victory parade on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24.

