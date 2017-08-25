Forest fire destroys around 10 decares of land in Turkey’s touristic Fethiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fire spread due to winds while two aircraft and four helicopters intervened in the firefighting works.

Around 10 decares of forest land was destroyed by a fire on Aug. 24 in the Fethiye district of the Aegean province of Muğla, a local foresty official has stated, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

The fire, which broke out at around 3:40 p.m., was taken under control after firefighters battled for half an hour to extinguish the fire.

Muğla Regional Forestry Director Mehmet Çelik said 10 decares of forest land was destroyed in the fire as its cause remains unclear.

“Two aircraft, 12 sprinklers and 50 firefighting teams intervened in the fire and we were eventually able to have it under control. Some 10 decares of land was damaged but there is nothing to affect the safety of life and property,” Çelik said, adding that work to determine the cause of the fire was ongoing.

