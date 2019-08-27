Forest fires, broke out in Azerbaijan regions, completely extinguished

+ ↺ − 16 px

Forest fires, broke out in Gabala, Ismayilli, Gusar, Barda, and Agsu, have completely been extinguished, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan told APA.

The fires, occurred in forest zones in the territories of Solquca village of Gabala, Pirabulgasim village of Ismayilli, Cibir village of Gusar, Cumalar village of Barda, and Qendakhan village of Agsu region, have fully been extinguished by relevant forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

