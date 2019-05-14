Format of talks on Karabakh conflict remains unchanged - Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

A brief conversation between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was held in Brussels, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend on May 14.

“The meeting was held as part of the event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership initiative,” he said.

As for Pashinyan’s statement, Hajiyev said that the main reason for the unresolved Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is Armenia’s aggressive policy.

"After Armenia stops to occupy Azerbaijani territories, progress in the conflict settlement and ensuring peace in the region may be achieved,” he said. “As for the format of the negotiation process, there are two parties to the conflict, namely, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the negotiations are being held in this format."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

