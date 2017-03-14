Former Afghan vice-president to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The former vice-president of Afghanistan (2004-2014), the Chairman of Islamic Unity Party of the country and the Acting Chairman of the Afghanistan High Peace Council Mohammad Karim Khalili will visit Azerbaijan, the Afghan Embassy in Baku told Trend Mar. 14.

Khalili will attend the 5th Global Baku Forum, to be held in Baku on March 16-17, Trend reports citing the embassy.

The 5th Global Baku Forum, which is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center with the support of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, will be attended by presidents of several countries, former heads of states and governments, famous politicians and public figures.

