Former Arab League hails international importance of Global Baku Forum

The VIII Global Baku Forum has got quickly into the center of international attention, the former Secretary General of Arab League, Amr Moussa, told journalists on the sidelines of the event, News.Az reports.

Moussa emphasized the importance of issues pertaining to the future of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, international relations and the multilateral system [discussed at the event].

"I'm very optimistic about the usefulness of this forum," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

News.Az