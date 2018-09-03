Former Armenia official, chairman of charity fund charged with embezzlent

Former Armenia official, chairman of charity fund charged with embezzlent

Former Armenian deputy defense minister, chair of Martik foundation Arthur Aghabekyan has been charged with embezzlement.

The criminal case was filed based on the petition presented by Yelq bloc member Anahit Bakhshyan, news.am reports.

The foundation was established back in 2002 to promote education and trainings of the military officers, to implement various educational and charity projects.

According to investigators, part of the funds raised by the organization was misused. Preliminary reports suggest that over 54 million drams (over $111 thousand) was spent on restaurants, hotels and gifts. Arthur Aghabekyan, who was chairman of the board of trustees in the mentioned period, was in fact the sole manager of the funds. The part of funds was spent in the restaurants and hotels where 40 percent belongs to Aghabekyan.

