Former Armenian MP escorted to National Security Service

Former member of the Armenian parliament Arakel Movsisyan has been escorted to the National Security Service.

Movsisyan, member of the Republican Party of Armenia, was escorted to the NSS after a two-hour search of his house in Aygek village. The officers were searching for firearms and ammunition, news.am reports. Head of the village administration Varuzhan Abrahamyan said he saw how Movsisyan was taken by NSS officers.

