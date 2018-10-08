Former Armenian MP suspected of killing his colleague commits suicide

The MP's body was found in a stone carving workshop in Yerevan

The body of ex-deputy of the Armenian parliament Harutyun Gharagyozyan was found on Sunday in a stone carving workshop in one of the districts of Yerevan, news.am reports.

According to preliminary reports, Gharagyozyan, who is suspected of killing another ex-MP Karo Karapetyan, has committed suicide.

Karapetyan died after sustaining a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital from Ayginer restaurant late on Saturday evening.

Police said a handgun found in the restaurant belonged to Harutyun Gharagyozyan.

Another man was wounded in the same incident and was taken to another hospital on Saturday. He is critical, doctors say.

