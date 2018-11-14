Former Armenian president faces additional charge

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has made an addition to the charge that has been brought against second the country’s president, Robert Kocharyan.

Hovhannes Khudoyan, one of Kocharyan’s attorneys, told the aforesaid to news.am.

He informed that some incidents have been added to the charge, but there are no new discoveries.

“Additions have been made, but no change has been made in the charge,” Khudoyan said. “The charge brought [against Kocharyan] is the same—under the same article [of the Criminal Code].”

Former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan, in March 2008.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the then recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

