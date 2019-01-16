Former Armenian president Kocharyan’s attorneys to submit third complaint to ECHR

+ ↺ − 16 px

Attorneys for the second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, are preparing to submit a third complaint to the ECHR, lawyer Aram Orbelyan told reporters on Wednesday.

He did not rule out that the rationale provided for in Article 18 of the European Convention would be included in the complaint, according to news.am.

Kocharyan—along with several other former officials—has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

