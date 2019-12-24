Former Armenian president Sargsyan’s nephew arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fugitive nephew of former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew, arrested of illegal arms possession and drug trafficking, was arrested in Yerevan after

A short video released by the Armenian police showed masked officers escorting Narek Sargsyan out of Yerevan’s Zvartnots international airport. He was taken to a prison in the city center, according to the police.

Sargsyan fled Armenia shortly before his family’s expensive mansion in Yerevan was searched by the National Security Service (NSS) in July 2018. The NSS claimed that he asked one of his friends to hide his illegally owned guns, cocaine and other drugs in a safer place.

News.Az

