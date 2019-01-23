Former Armenian president Sargsyan’s nephew still under arrest in Prague

+ ↺ − 16 px

Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, is still under arrest in Prague.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia stated that the extradition process is ongoing, according to news.am.

Narek Sargsyan was found in Prague thanks to the efforts of Interpol. Danek said the 37-year-old man was detained in the presence of an attacking unit, as they suspected he could be armed.

As reported earlier, the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia had received information that a large number of drugs and weapons were hidden at an apartment belonged to Narek Sargsyan, 31—the nephew of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan. In addition, the NSS received a report that, back in 2013, Narek Sargsyan, abusing the trust of an heir of renowned Armenian painter Martiros Saryan, had taken fourteen drawings of Saryan from this heir, promising to pay $28,000 for them, and to jointly establish a casino with the rest of the money, and to sponsor its activities. After getting these paintings, however, Sargsyan did not fulfill his promise, and he refused to return these drawings.

Within the framework of the respective criminal case, a search was conducted Wednesday at the place where Narek Sargsyan is registered, in capital city Yerevan. The abovementioned paintings, as well as $115,000, €27,000, expensive watches, numerous gold coins, and jewelry were discovered at this place.

News.Az

