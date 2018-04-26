Former Azerbaijani MP Huseyn Abdullayev faces additional charges

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Taxes and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have issued a joint statement on former MP Huseyn Abdullayev's arrest.

As a result of the tax inspection conducted by the Ministry of Taxes, a criminal case was initiated under Article 213.2.2 (tax evasion) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan on 7 June 2013 due to the fact that an amount of 1.436 million manats had not been paid to the state budget by Araz Inc., AzVision reports.

Because he was outside of the borders of Azerbaijan, an international arrest warrant was issued for Abdullayev, who headed Araz Inc during the investigation.

On 3 October 2016, Abdullayev faced charges under articles 192.2.2 (illegal entrepreneurship) and 213.2.2 due to suspicions of him having evaded from paying a tax of 1.810 million manats to the state budget on having earned 966,000 manats by carrying out construction work without the required license.

Huseyn Abdullayev was detained in Turkey and handed over to Azerbaijani law enforcement authorities on 22 April 2018.

Abdullayev was interrogated in the presence of his own defender and he was charged according to the above-mentioned articles.

