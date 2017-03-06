Yandex metrika counter

Former deputy commander-in-chief of Russia's Internal Troops arrested

Vyacheslav Varchuk, former deputy commander-in-chief of the Internal Troops of the Russian Federation, has been detained on suspicion of taking bribes, TASS reported referring to the source in the court.

The Moscow Garrison Military Court has sentenced him to two months in prison.

Earlier, Alexander Kostin had been arrested on charges of taking a great deal of bribe. 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

